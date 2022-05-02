104th Fighter Wing members awarded Commendation Medals, Achievements Medals, CCAF degrees

Staff Sgt. Sara Kolinski, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, is awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal at Barnes Air National Guard base, Massachusetts, Feb. 5, 2022. The Air Force Achievement Medal is awarded to members for outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Amelia Leonard)

