134th Avionics Airmen keep them flying

February 5th, 2022 - Mobility air forces communications and navigations journeymen Senior Airman Dylan Burkhalter and Senior Airman James Dilling test the communications equiment of a KC-135 Stratotanker at the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville, Tennessee.
|02.05.2022
|02.06.2022 15:17
|7037609
|220205-Z-GX596-025
|5081x3392
|1.11 MB
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|1
|0
