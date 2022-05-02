Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th Avionics Airman keeps them flying [Image 1 of 4]

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    February 5th, 2022 - Mobility air forces communications and navigations journeyman Senior Airman Dylan Burkhalter tests communications equiment of a KC-135 Stratotanker at the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville, Tennessee.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 15:17
    Photo ID: 7037607
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-GX596-002
    Resolution: 5591x3732
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th Avionics Airman keeps them flying [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    134th Air Refueling Wing
    134th ARW

