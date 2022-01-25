Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O'Rourke, Army Parachute Team, lands on target during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida Jan. 25, 2022. The Golden Knights are conducting their annual certification cycle for their upcoming show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

