Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O'Rourke, Army Parachute Team, lands on target during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida Jan. 25, 2022. The Golden Knights are conducting their annual certification cycle for their upcoming show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7037598
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-GL802-0053
|Resolution:
|4791x3833
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On Target [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT