Staff Sgt. Matthew Garner, Army Parachute Team, comes in for a landing during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida Jan. 25, 2022. Homestead is the official winter training site for the Golden Knights to hone their skills in preparation for the 2022 air show and competition circuit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7037597
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-GL802-0033
|Resolution:
|2483x3104
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Group Landing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT