    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Garner, Army Parachute Team, comes in for a landing during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida Jan. 25, 2022. Homestead is the official winter training site for the Golden Knights to hone their skills in preparation for the 2022 air show and competition circuit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 15:11
    Photo ID: 7037597
    VIRIN: 220125-F-GL802-0033
    Resolution: 2483x3104
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group Landing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Clear Skies Ahead
    Group Landing
    On Target

    TAGS

    Golden Knights
    Homestead Air Reserve Base
    Army
    Training
    Army Parachute Team

