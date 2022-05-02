ForwardWERX hosts event for potential medical technology innovation

Dr. Joshua Medow and 115th Fighter Wing medical professionals participate in a ForwardWERX pitch event at Truax Field in Madison, WI Saturday February 5th. Dr. Medow presented his medical technology to guard members and gave them the opportunity to try it and discuss ways in which the device could be adapted to medical scenarios specific to Wisconsin Air National Guard. ForwardWERX intends to solve problems across the Wisconsin ANG creating opportunities in Wisconsin’s local and military communities.

Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Location: MADISON, WI, US