    ForwardWERX hosts event for potential medical technology innovation

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Anya Hanson 

    115th Fighter Wing

    Dr. Joshua Medow and 115th Fighter Wing medical professionals participate in a ForwardWERX pitch event at Truax Field in Madison, WI Saturday February 5th. Dr. Medow presented his medical technology to guard members and gave them the opportunity to try it and discuss ways in which the device could be adapted to medical scenarios specific to Wisconsin Air National Guard. ForwardWERX intends to solve problems across the Wisconsin ANG creating opportunities in Wisconsin’s local and military communities.

    This work, ForwardWERX hosts event for potential medical technology innovation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Anya Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #115thFighterWing#WisconsinAirNationalGuard#ForwardWERX#AirForce#AFWERX

