From left, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu; Maj.Gen. David Mikolaities, the adjutant general, New Hampshire National Guard; and U.S. Ambassador Jeff Daigle view the future site for the American Embassy in Praia, Cabo Verde, Feb. 3, 2022. A New Hampshire delegation comprising Sununu, Mikolaities, Jayne Millerick, the governor's chief of staff, and Taylor Caswell, commissioner of Business and Economic Affairs, traveled to the West African republic for a signing ceremony to officially establish a state partnership with Cabo Verde under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP). U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 14:00
|Photo ID:
|7037443
|VIRIN:
|220203-Z-HA185-0129
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|CV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH National Guard, Cabo Verde form new state partnership [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
