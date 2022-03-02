From left, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu; Maj.Gen. David Mikolaities, the adjutant general, New Hampshire National Guard; and U.S. Ambassador Jeff Daigle view the future site for the American Embassy in Praia, Cabo Verde, Feb. 3, 2022. A New Hampshire delegation comprising Sununu, Mikolaities, Jayne Millerick, the governor's chief of staff, and Taylor Caswell, commissioner of Business and Economic Affairs, traveled to the West African republic for a signing ceremony to officially establish a state partnership with Cabo Verde under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP). U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 14:00 Photo ID: 7037443 VIRIN: 220203-Z-HA185-0129 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.5 MB Location: CV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH National Guard, Cabo Verde form new state partnership [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.