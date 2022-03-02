Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH National Guard, Cabo Verde form new state partnership [Image 21 of 22]

    NH National Guard, Cabo Verde form new state partnership

    CAPE VERDE

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu; Maj.Gen. David Mikolaities, the adjutant general, New Hampshire National Guard; and U.S. Ambassador Jeff Daigle view the future site for the American Embassy in Praia, Cabo Verde, Feb. 3, 2022. A New Hampshire delegation comprising Sununu, Mikolaities, Jayne Millerick, the governor's chief of staff, and Taylor Caswell, commissioner of Business and Economic Affairs, traveled to the West African republic for a signing ceremony to officially establish a state partnership with Cabo Verde under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP). U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard, Cabo Verde form new state partnership [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard
    Mikolaities
    Sununu

