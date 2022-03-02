NH National Guard, Cabo Verde form new state partnership

Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, the adjutant general, New Hampshire National Guard, speaks at a state of New Hampshire capabilities briefing conducted at Palacio do Governo, the main office of the government of Cabo Verde, Feb. 3, 2022. In attendance were numerous high-ranking military officials, including Minister of Defense, Janine Lélis . A New Hampshire delegation comprising Mikolaities, Gov. Chris Sununu, Jayne Millerick, the governor's chief of staff, and Taylor Caswell, commissioner of Business and Economic Affairs, traveled to the West African republic for a signing ceremony to officially establish a state partnership with Cabo Verde under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP). U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston.

