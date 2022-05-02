U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson Gets Promoted

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson, services superintendent with the 139th Force Support Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is promoted to the rank of senior master sergeant during her promotion ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Feb. 6. 2022. Henderson has served with the 139th Airlift Wing for 30 years and previously served two years in the Army. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

