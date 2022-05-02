Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson Gets Promoted [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson Gets Promoted

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson, services superintendent with the 139th Force Support Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is promoted to the rank of senior master sergeant during her promotion ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Feb. 6. 2022. Henderson has served with the 139th Airlift Wing for 30 years and previously served two years in the Army. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 11:54
    Photo ID: 7037386
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-FP794-1009
    Resolution: 5275x3510
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson Gets Promoted [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson Gets Promoted
    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson Gets Promoted
    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson Gets Promoted

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT