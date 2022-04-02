U.S. Air Force pilots from the 437th Airlift Wing taxi a C-17 Globemaster III on the flight line at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. C-17s departed JB Charleston in route to Ukraine, as part of broader efforts to demonstrate our commitment to NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 09:03
|Photo ID:
|7037300
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-DY094-0233
|Resolution:
|7748x5445
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JB Charleston C-17s Take-off to Support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT