JB Charleston C-17s Take-off to Support NATO Allies in Ukraine

U.S. Air Force pilots from the 437th Airlift Wing taxi a C-17 Globemaster III on the flight line at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. C-17s departed JB Charleston in route to Ukraine, as part of broader efforts to demonstrate our commitment to NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

