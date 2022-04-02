Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston C-17s Take-off to Support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 3 of 11]

    JB Charleston C-17s Take-off to Support NATO Allies in Ukraine

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn Weber 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs from the 437th Airlift Wing conduct pre-flight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. C-17s departed JB Charleston in route to Ukraine, as part of broader efforts to demonstrate our commitment to NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

