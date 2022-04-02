Ramstein Airmen deploy to support NATO partners, allies

U.S. Air Force Airmen move a tractor cabin onto an aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2022. The deployment of these forces enables the effectiveness of our joint and international partners, and shows that our commitment to NATO allies and partners is ironclad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

