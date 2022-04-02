U.S. Air Force Airmen move a tractor cabin onto an aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2022. The deployment of these forces enables the effectiveness of our joint and international partners, and shows that our commitment to NATO allies and partners is ironclad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
This work, Ramstein Airmen deploy to support NATO partners, allies [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
