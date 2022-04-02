Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Airmen deploy to support NATO partners, allies [Image 4 of 8]

    Ramstein Airmen deploy to support NATO partners, allies

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing load supplies onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2022. U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa forces are prepared and strategically positioned to rapidly surge forces into and across the theater in order to support the alliance and defend against any aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    NATO
    86th Airlift Wing
    435 AGOW
    Ramstein Air Base
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

