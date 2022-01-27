31st MEU conducts HAST

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brenen Nelson, a CH-53E Super Stallaion crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) approaches Marines of the USS Ashland (LSD 48) to brief them on loading procedures during a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team (HAST) exercise in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 27, 2022. HAST serves as a tactical level reconnaissance by conducting an initial ground truth assessment of the conditions that exist in an area of operations requesting humanitarian assistance. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. J. R. Heins)

