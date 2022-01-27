Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts HAST [Image 1 of 3]

    31st MEU conducts HAST

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. J. R. Heins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brenen Nelson, a CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) monitors flight operations as Marines depart from the USS Ashland (LSD 48) for a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team (HAST) exercise in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 27, 2022. HAST serves as a tactical level reconnaissance by conducting an initial ground truth assessment of the conditions that exist in an area of operations requesting humanitarian assistance. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. J. R. Heins)

    31st MEU
    CLB-31
    HAST
    VMM-265 (Rein.)

