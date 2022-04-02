Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct battle sight zero range

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldier with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, ammunition links that were ejected from an M240B machine gun attached to a Japan assault amphibious vehicle during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

