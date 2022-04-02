Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct battle sight zero range

U.S. Marines with 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, shoot a .50-caliber machine gun mounted onto a Japan assault amphibious vehicle as part of a battle sight zero range during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

