    Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct battle sight zero range [Image 1 of 5]

    Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct battle sight zero range

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, shoot a .50-caliber machine gun mounted onto a Japan assault amphibious vehicle as part of a battle sight zero range during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7036944
    VIRIN: 220204-M-VS123-1063
    Resolution: 6066x4044
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

