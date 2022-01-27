PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) Seaman Anthony Rios, from Sanelizario, Texas, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), fires a 50-caliber machine gun off the port side of the ship. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 19:17
|Photo ID:
|7036717
|VIRIN:
|220127-N-BT681-1275
|Resolution:
|3612x2404
|Size:
|851.72 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Gun Shoot and Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
