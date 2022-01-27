USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Gun Shoot and Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) An AH-1Z Cobra helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

