Serving warm meals on a snowy day

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 182nd Force Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, serve a home cooked meal for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 5, 2022. Adapting to the restrictions of COVID-19 members from the 182nd AW respond and overcome. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

    Air National Guard
    Air Force

