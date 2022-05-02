Airmen with the 182nd Force Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, serve a home cooked meal for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 5, 2022. Adapting to the restrictions of COVID-19 members from the 182nd AW respond and overcome. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 15:41
|Photo ID:
|7036535
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-UY850-1005
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving warm meals on a snowy day [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
