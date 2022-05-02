Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Commissioning [Image 16 of 17]

    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Commissioning

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    BRUNSWICK, Ga., (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) man the rails during Savannah's commissioning ceremony. Savannah is the Navy's 14th Independence-variant littoral combat ship. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Savannah (LCS 28) Commissioning [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Commissions

