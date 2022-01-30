The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon interdicted a wooden white and blue 30-foot makeshift boat taking part in an illegal voyage Jan. 30, 2022, just off the western coast of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard repatriated 52 non-U.S. citizens from this group to the Dominican Republic. The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 09:27 Photo ID: 7036366 VIRIN: 220130-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 5184x2920 Size: 3.49 MB Location: PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast interdicts illegal voyage near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.