    Coast interdicts illegal voyage near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast interdicts illegal voyage near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    01.30.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon interdicted a wooden white and blue 30-foot makeshift boat taking part in an illegal voyage Jan. 30, 2022, just off the western coast of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.  The Coast Guard repatriated 52 non-U.S. citizens from this group to the Dominican Republic. The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 09:27
    identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dominican Republic
    Caribbean Border Interagency Group
    Coast Guard Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon
    Illegal Voyage

