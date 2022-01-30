Coast interdicts illegal voyage near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon interdicted a wooden white and blue 30-foot makeshift boat taking part in an illegal voyage Jan. 30, 2022, just off the western coast of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard repatriated 52 non-U.S. citizens from this group to the Dominican Republic. The interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 09:27
|Photo ID:
|7036365
|VIRIN:
|220130-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|165.57 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
