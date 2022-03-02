Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Utility Terrain Vehicle Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Utility Terrain Vehicle Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 04, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load a Utility Terrain Vehicle onto an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st MEU on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022
    Photo ID: 7036198
    VIRIN: 220204-N-FI026-1021
    Resolution: 5033x3355
    Size: 955.69 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Utility Terrain Vehicle Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Joint Exercise
    Marines
    UTV
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea
    Noble Fusion

