PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 04, 2022) Corporal Manuel Rosario, left, from Las Vegas, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Cpl. Timothy Schul, from Solomons, Md., also assigned to the 31st MEU, load a Utility Terrain Vehicle onto an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st MEU on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 03:41 Photo ID: 7036200 VIRIN: 220204-N-FI026-1041 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 907.69 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Utility Terrain Vehicle Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.