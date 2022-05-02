U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), board a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prior to a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) during operation Noble Fusion in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2022. VBSS training reinforces the Marine Corps’ presence within ocean waters by having a team at the ready to act in a moment’s notice. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

