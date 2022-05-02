Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Participates in Noble Fusion [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America Participates in Noble Fusion

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare for takeoff aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prior to a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) during operation Noble Fusion in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2022. VBSS training reinforces the Marine Corps’ presence within ocean waters by having a team at the ready to act in a moment’s notice. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 02:06
    Photo ID: 7036132
    VIRIN: 220205-M-IS612-1005
    Resolution: 4233x3386
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Participates in Noble Fusion [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Participates in Noble Fusion
    USS America Participates in Noble Fusion
    USS America Participates in Noble Fusion
    USS America Participates in Noble Fusion
    VBSS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    LHA 6
    MRF
    BLT 1/5
    Noble Fusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT