31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct UTV Training on USS America (LHA 6)

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Seaman Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Corporal Shane Knigge, from Spark, Nev., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), drives a utility terrain vehicle on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7036046
    VIRIN: 220204-N-FC892-1076
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 910.49 KB
    Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Japan
    31st MEU
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Joint Noble Fusion

