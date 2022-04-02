31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct UTV Training on USS America (LHA 6)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022)Corporal Justin Breslin, from Orange County, Calif., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), loads a utility terrain vehicle onto an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st MEU on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

