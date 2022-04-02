Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force top brass hosts virtual all-call [Image 2 of 4]

    Air Force top brass hosts virtual all-call

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing attend a virtual all-call with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass Feb. 4, 2022, on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The leaders opened the end of all-call up for a Q&A session where they responded to topics such as dress and appearance standards and the future of artificial intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

