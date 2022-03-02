Graphic for the cover of the the February 2022 edition of the On-Final newsletter, the official newsletter of the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Lauren Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 17:12 Photo ID: 7035742 VIRIN: 220203-F-EW270-2001 Resolution: 3000x2100 Size: 2.12 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On-Final Feb. 2022 cover graphic [Image 2 of 2], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.