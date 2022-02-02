Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions [Image 2 of 2]

    507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The February 2022 enlisted Promotions graphic from the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7035743
    VIRIN: 220202-F-EW270-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions [Image 2 of 2], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotions
    507 ARW

