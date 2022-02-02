Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond visits Vandenberg for NROL-87 mission launch

    U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. &quot;Jay&quot; Raymond visits Vandenberg for NROL-87 mission launch

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, makes his way toward the viewing site for the National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-87) launch on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Feb. 2, 2022. This is the first rocket launch leaving from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 17:18
    Photo ID: 7035731
    VIRIN: 220202-F-HB409-1186
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    NRO
    SpaceX
    Falcon 9
    Team V
    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

