U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, makes his way toward the viewing site for the National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-87) launch on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Feb. 2, 2022. This is the first rocket launch leaving from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

