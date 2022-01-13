Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Anacostia River dock upgrades enhance environmental rehabilitation [Image 6 of 6]

    USACE Anacostia River dock upgrades enhance environmental rehabilitation

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Greg Nash 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District’s, DC Field office dock will house the newly arriving NACOTCHTANK Floating Crane in the District of Columbia alongside the Anacostia River. The DC Drift Program planned rehabilitation and modification of the mooring piers at the site location to help aid in the offloading of debris collected by the DC Drift Program vessels.

    Local contractors performed construction modifications to help enable the District’s ability to protect environmental habitat, improve water quality and aesthetics, and expand public access within the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Additionally, USACE boat operators conduct routine debris patrols and respond to debris calls received from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, boat and marina operators, and private citizens. Lastly, the program’s year-round drift removal operations benefit navigation efforts by reducing damages, financial loss, and safety hazards to commercial and recreational vessels, operators, and docking facilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 16:02
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Anacostia River dock upgrades enhance environmental rehabilitation [Image 6 of 6], by Greg Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Potomac River
    water quality
    National Environmental Policy Act
    Anacostia River
    COE-Baltimore

