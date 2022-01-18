USACE Anacostia River dock upgrades enhance environmental rehabilitation

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District’s, DC Field office dock will house the newly arriving NACOTCHTANK Floating Crane in the District of Columbia alongside the Anacostia River. The DC Drift Program planned rehabilitation and modification of the mooring piers at the site location to help aid in the offloading of debris collected by the DC Drift Program vessels.



Local contractors performed construction modifications to help enable the District’s ability to protect environmental habitat, improve water quality and aesthetics, and expand public access within the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Additionally, USACE boat operators conduct routine debris patrols and respond to debris calls received from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, boat and marina operators, and private citizens. Lastly, the program’s year-round drift removal operations benefit navigation efforts by reducing damages, financial loss, and safety hazards to commercial and recreational vessels, operators, and docking facilities.

