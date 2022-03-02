Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-162 Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    VMM-162 Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Larry L. Buzzard, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony for Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility and authority from Lt. Col. Kenneth K. Rossman to Buzzard. VMM-162 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

