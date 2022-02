VMM-162 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Larry L. Buzzard, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony for Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility and authority from Lt. Col. Kenneth K. Rossman to Buzzard. VMM-162 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

