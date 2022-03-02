VMM-162 Change of Command

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 present arms during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility and authority from Lt. Col. Kenneth K. Rossman to Lt. Col. Larry L. Buzzard. VMM-162 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

