    Seymour Ink tattoo stories [Image 3 of 3]

    Seymour Ink tattoo stories

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    2nd Lt. Katrina Heikkinen, 4th Fighter Wing public affairs officer, discusses significance of tattoos for Seymour Ink Tattoo series at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2021. Heikkinen’s tattoo of the peacock is a direct copy of her grandmother's drawing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 12:05
    Photo ID: 7035234
    VIRIN: 220113-F-BD538-1015
    Resolution: 4479x4479
    Size: 798.36 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Ink tattoo stories [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    tattoo

    TAGS

    tattoo stories
    Seymour Ink

