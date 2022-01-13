2nd Lt. Katrina Heikkinen, 4th Fighter Wing public affairs officer, discusses significance of tattoos for Seymour Ink Tattoo series at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2021. Heikkinen’s tattoo symbolizes her love for nature and her family passion in the arts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7035232
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-BD538-1002
|Resolution:
|4863x6079
|Size:
|754.36 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seymour Ink Tattoo Stories [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
