Guest presenter Nate Reynolds, ENVE Composites operations manager, provides a composite manufacturing presentation to high school students at the Hill Aerospace Museum Feb. 2, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. More than 200 students participated in three focused activities Feb. 2-3 designed to educate them about composite courses available through the museum and Davis Applied Technical College, internship opportunities, and future depot employment possibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 11:57
|Photo ID:
|7035212
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-LS255-0004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill Aerospace Museum and Davis Applied Technical College host aerospace composite event [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hill Aerospace Museum and Davis Applied Technical College host aerospace composite event
