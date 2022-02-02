Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill Aerospace Museum and Davis Applied Technical College host aerospace composite event [Image 2 of 2]

    Hill Aerospace Museum and Davis Applied Technical College host aerospace composite event

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Guest presenter Nate Reynolds, ENVE Composites operations manager, provides a composite manufacturing presentation to high school students at the Hill Aerospace Museum Feb. 2, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. More than 200 students participated in three focused activities Feb. 2-3 designed to educate them about composite courses available through the museum and Davis Applied Technical College, internship opportunities, and future depot employment possibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 11:57
    Photo ID: 7035212
    VIRIN: 220202-F-LS255-0004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill Aerospace Museum and Davis Applied Technical College host aerospace composite event [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hill Aerospace Museum and Davis Applied Technical College host aerospace composite event
    Hill Aerospace Museum and Davis Applied Technical College host aerospace composite event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hill Aerospace Museum and Davis Applied Technical College host aerospace composite event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Utah
    History
    AFMC
    Hill Aerospace Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT