Hill Aerospace Museum and Davis Applied Technical College host aerospace composite event

Photo By Todd Cromar | High school students learn about current projects underway at the Hill Aerospace Museum aircraft renovation center Feb. 2, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. More than 200 students participated in three focused activities Feb. 2-3 designed to educate them about composite courses available through the museum and Davis Applied Technical College, internship opportunities, and future depot employment possibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Early this month, the Hill Aerospace Museum partnered with Davis Applied Technical College to host a two-day recruiting event designed to highlight composite courses at the museum.



At the foundation of this partnership is a signed memorandum of agreement between the two institutions, allowing the establishment of technical trade courses to be held at the museum for the purpose of creating interest in aerospace and depot careers in the community.



During the Feb. 2-3 event, more than 200 students participated in three focused activities designed to educate them about composite courses available through the school and museum, internship opportunities, and future depot employment possibilities.



“We are here today showing our students some examples of very cool, real-world projects, involving composite materials,” said Mark Hadley, director of technical programs for Davis Technical College. “Composites day is a great recruiting tool and meant to encourage interest in this emerging and diverse industry, while exposing them to the ever-increasing opportunities and demand for these skills in the aerospace industry."



In addition to touring the museum and its newly established aircraft restoration facility, lab demonstrations were presented by ENVE Composites, a carbon fiber manufacturer specializing in sporting good products.



“This museum is about community,” said Aaron Clark, Hill Aerospace Museum director. “We embrace every opportunity for community partnership in order to educate and inspire patrons of aviation in the local area.



“Davis Technical College has been a long time partner with us in creating unique opportunities that utilize our collection and formal education to create these opportunities to not only develop patrons, but also posture the community and state for future success through technical skills development relevant to the aerospace industry," said Clark.