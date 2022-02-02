USACE commanding general and officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to open Kuwaiti Navy pier

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with senior U.S. and Kuwaiti officials, shakes hands with a Kuwaiti military official at the ribbon-cutting opening the Kuwaiti Navy pier, Feb. 2, 2022. The renovated Navy pier and harbor house construction projects were managed by Transatlantic Division's Middle East District. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

