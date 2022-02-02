Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE commanding general and officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to open Kuwaiti Navy pier [Image 5 of 8]

    USACE commanding general and officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to open Kuwaiti Navy pier

    KUWAIT

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with senior U.S. and Kuwaiti officials, prepare to cut the ceremonial ribbon opening the Kuwaiti Navy pier, Feb. 2, 2022. The renovated Navy pier and harbor house construction projects were managed by Transatlantic Division's Middle East District. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    VIRIN: 220202-A-JJ298-032
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE commanding general and officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to open Kuwaiti Navy pier [Image 8 of 8], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    55th Chief of Engineers
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Brig. Gen. Hazza Al-Alati
    Chief of Naval Forces

