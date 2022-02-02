Naval Station Mayport Conducts Solid Curtain Citadel Shield Exercise Drills

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Police Officer Robert Jones operates a Battelle Dronedefender V2 gun during a force protection drill amid the Solid Curtain Citadel Shield exercise at Naval Station Mayport, FL, Feb. 2, 2022. “Solid Curtain” is an anti-terrorism force protection exercise designed to train Navy security forces in their response to threats at installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster/Released)
