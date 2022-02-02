Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Mayport Conducts Solid Curtain Citadel Shield Exercise Drills [Image 2 of 5]

    Naval Station Mayport Conducts Solid Curtain Citadel Shield Exercise Drills

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Police Officer Robert Jones prepares to operate a Battelle Dronedefender V2 gun during a force protection drill amid the Solid Curtain Citadel Shield exercise at Naval Station Mayport, FL, Feb. 2, 2022. “Solid Curtain” is an anti-terrorism force protection exercise designed to train Navy security forces in their response to threats at installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    This work, Naval Station Mayport Conducts Solid Curtain Citadel Shield Exercise Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drill
    solid curtain
    exercise
    navsta mayport

