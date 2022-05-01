Operation Chiron Recast III material transfer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

A fork-lift operator positions his vehicle to lift a T-wall for movement off of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on Jan. 5, 2022. Over 300 T-walls have been transferred off base as part of Operation Chiron Recast III, a strategic effort to maintain a minimal footprint and remove unused equipment from Iraq after coalition forces transitioned to an advise, assist, and enable mission in December 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

