    Aviano Air Base showcases ACE capabilities

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and members with the Romanian air force pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 3, 2022. The visit provided the RoAF insights into the operations, administrations and support of the F-16 Fighting Falcons as they develop their infrastructure to accommodate the aircraft. The tour also strengthened the relations between the U.S. Air Force and the RoAF and increased interoperability as we continue to train and operate together within the U.S. Air Force’s in Europe and Air Forces Africa Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    ACE
    Aviano
    Romanian air Force

